Meet Maggie, the longtime shelter dog with smarts and personality but still no home

Playful shelter dog still looking for a home after three years Maggie is a black pit bull that came to Critical Care Animal Shelter in Byron over three years ago. She's a smart dog with a great personality but gets passed over for adoption because she doesn't get along with other dogs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Maggie is a black pit bull that came to Critical Care Animal Shelter in Byron over three years ago. She's a smart dog with a great personality but gets passed over for adoption because she doesn't get along with other dogs.

Editor’s note: The Telegraph is featuring dogs in area no-kill shelters that have been looking for a home for years.

More than three years ago a pregnant, stocky black pit bull was found wandering around Mercer University.

A family tried to take her in, but she didn’t get along with other dogs. So they took her to Critical Care for Animal Angels rescue shelter in Byron, where she has been ever since. She had her puppies there and all were adopted, but not her.

Maggie is a playful, intelligent dog that loves to chase tennis balls and eat, said Regenia Brabham, who operates the shelter. But although Maggie is friendly with people she gets passed over for adoption because she has to be an only dog. She doesn’t like cats either.





Maggie is now the longest serving resident at the shelter.

“If people could see her amazing personality, everybody loves Maggie,” Brabham said.

Maggie is believed to be about four years old, is spayed, has all of her shots and no medical issues. To ask about adopting her, call the shelter at 478-293-2066.