This gentle dog was thrown out of a moving car. Perry shelter has a deal on her adoption.

Dog at Perry animal rescue looking for second chance after being tossed out of a car Kristy Raymo, director of Second Chance Animal Rescue in Perry talks about Mocha, a pit mix that was given to them after being tossed out of a car in Byron earlier in the year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kristy Raymo, director of Second Chance Animal Rescue in Perry talks about Mocha, a pit mix that was given to them after being tossed out of a car in Byron earlier in the year.

Mocha is a gentle, easy going dog at Second Chance Animal Rescue in Perry that someone discarded like litter two years ago.

A witness saw her get thrown out of a moving car in Byron, said Kristy Raymo, shelter director. Mocha escaped with only scratches and has lived at the shelter since. Raymo thought she would have been adopted by now.

“I don’t understand for the life of me why I still have her,” Raymo said. “She’s a really good girl.”

She suspects Mocha was used for breeding and discarded when she was no longer useful. She said Mocha would be a good dog for someone who wants a laid-back pet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“She’s really, really calm,” Raymo said. “She’s a little shy but she warms up quickly. She’s just not high energy at all.”

Mocha is believed to be about 5 years old. The only caution about her is that she needs to be an only dog, Raymo said, but that’s not because she is aggressive toward other animals. Raymo said she just doesn’t like being around other dogs.

If anyone is interested in Mocha, or any of the 14 other dogs up for adoption at the shelter, now is a good time. The shelter is offering a big discount on the adoption fee. Normally it is $250, which includes spay or neutering, vaccinations and microchip. All of that actually costs at least $400, Raymo said, but fee is only $100 in August. It’s the first time the shelter has ever offered the deal.

That’s because the shelter, as are all others in the area, is at capacity and Raymo wants to clear space to be able to rescue other dogs. With animal control shelters overflowing, dogs and cats are at risk for euthanasia because no-kill shelters don’t have space to take any.

“We can’t help animal controls until we get some dogs adopted,” she said.

She said the number of stray dogs is worse now than she has ever seen it, and she said it applies from Perry all the way to south Atlanta.

“There’s been a ton of dogs abandoned,” she said. “It’s a huge problem right now. ... Animal controls are crying for help because they don’t want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs.”

Anyone interested in adopting can call the shelter at 478-987-1860.

The Telegraph is featuring dogs and cats that have been in area no-kill shelters for a long period of time. Previously featured dogs Maggie, Nala, Bear and Josie remain up for adoption, as well as cats Smokie and Bailey.