Byron shelter dog Bear was shot and nearly euthanized. Now he’s looking for a home.

A year and a half ago a dog named Bear was brought to a veterinarian to be euthanized but a Byron rescue group saved him, and now is trying to find him a home.

Bear was a stray when a woman took him in and tried to give him a home, said Melissa Gibbs, a volunteer at Critical Care for Animal Angels rescue. The woman even treated him for heart worms. X-rays showed he had bullets in him, either from a pellet gun or .22 caliber.

The woman got him healthy and for a time he was doing well, but he kept getting in fights with her other dogs.

“She just decided she couldn’t do it anymore and took him to be euthanized, and the vet asked her ‘Can I try to get a rescue to pull him?,’” Gibbs said.

The woman readily agreed, and that’s how he ended up at Critical Care, which specializes in hard cases. He’s a beautiful, loving dog, Gibbs said, but he hasn’t been adopted because he can’t be around other dogs. She said he would be a good companion for someone who just wants one dog.

“He loves to ride in the car, loves tennis balls and loves to be with his person forever, doesn’t matter where,” she said.

She said he loves children and even let some children paint his toenails since he has been at the rescue.

Bear is believed to be about 5 years old and is in good health. This week would be a good time for anyone interested in him to visit him at the shelter. He is staying at a foster home in Milledgeville, but his foster mom is away so he is staying at the shelter in Byron this week only. Also, his foster mom is going away to school in a few months, so the shelter is hoping to find him a home to keep him from having to come back to the shelter.

Critical Care for Animal Angels is a non-profit currently with about 50 dogs. To inquire about adopting Bear or another dog, call or text 478-293-2066.