On the brink of euthanasia 3 years ago, this Perry shelter dog still needs a home

Editor’s note: The Telegraph is featuring dogs that have been in area no-kill animal shelters for years looking for a home.

A little over three years ago a small pit bull was on the brink of euthanasia at an animal shelter, but a Middle Georgia animal rescue saved her.

The dog, named Josie, today remains a resident of the appropriately named Second Chance Animal Rescue of Perry. She has been there longer than any other dog.

She was at the Clayton County animal shelter, likely less than a day from being euthanized, when she was saved by the rescue, which was then called Take a Chance Animal Rescue in Bonaire.

Kristy Raymo, the shelter director, said Josie is a smart, sweet dog but she doesn’t get along with other dogs or cats, so that has kept her from finding a home. She also doesn’t recommend her for a family with children under 15 because she needs someone to be a firm leader and she might play too rough with small children.

“She’s just a great, great dog,” Raymo said as she let Josie play outside last week. “A lot of energy but also can chill and relax and hang out with you. She’s going to make a really good companion.”

Her adoption fee is $250. She is spayed, fully up to date on shots, has no medical issues and has a microchip.

“She’s just a real sweet, sweet dog and we’ve had her for a long time,” Raymo said. “We would love to see this sweet little girl finally get a forever home.”

Anyone interested in adopting her can call 478-987-1860.

Update: Maggie, featured here last week, now has a foster home. She has been at Critical Care for Animal Angels in Byron for the past three years, and this is her first time in a home. But she is still in need of a permanent home.

“Her foster mama loves her lots,” said Regenia Brabham, the shelter director, in an email. “She is doing so well in her foster home.”