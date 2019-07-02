Nala fought back from the brink of death. This shy Macon shelter dog can’t find a home.

“She’s just a great dog.’ Nala, longtime Macon shelter dog, needs a home Nala has lived at All About Animals shelter in Macon, Ga., for four years. She has trouble getting adopted because she is shy, but a shelter volunteer said she is a sweet dog if someone would take the time to get to know her. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nala has lived at All About Animals shelter in Macon, Ga., for four years. She has trouble getting adopted because she is shy, but a shelter volunteer said she is a sweet dog if someone would take the time to get to know her.

Four years ago, veterinarians thought there was no hope for Nala, a resident of All About Animals Rescue shelter in Macon.

After giving birth to puppies, she developed mastitis, a bacterial infection of the teats that rots flesh away. She had big, gaping wounds and lost three of her puppies due to the infection. Two different veterinarians recommended euthanasia for Nala.

But Mary Crawford, the director of the shelter, doesn’t give up easily

“She has a soft spot for the underdog. ... She wanted to give Nala a chance,” said volunteer Heather Veal.

Veal and other volunteers nursed Nala intensively, cleaning out her wounds multiple times each day. She eventually improved and is now in good health.

But Nala, now about 5 years old, can’t find a home. Shelter workers say she’s a playful dog who loves the water.

But Nala is extremely shy and won’t let a stranger get near her, although she has never shown any sign of aggression, even when she was suffering.

“She definitely believes in stranger danger,” Veal said as she let Nala out of her pen last week. “I personally love Nala. Once she gets to know you, she’s very sweet. She’s funny. She runs around and plays with you. She’s just a great dog. I just think she would make somebody a great pet.”

Nala generally gets along with other dogs, but Veal believes she would do best with a submissive male. She was best friends with a male dog for a while until he was adopted. She was adopted once but was brought back because she didn’t get along with another female dog in the home.

All About Animals is a nonprofit with about 50 dogs and a few cats. All of the dogs are from the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter, and often come with health problems that would mean euthanasia there. They do not take animals from the public.

The shelter holds adoptions at Petsmart in Macon on Saturdays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. People can also schedule an appointment at the shelter by emailing allaboutanimalsmacon@yahoo.com or by calling 478-621-5116. Veal said sending a message on the shelter’s Facebook page might be the best way to reach someone.

The cost of adoption is $200 for dogs and $100 for cats, which includes spay or neuter, vaccinations and a microchip.

Editor’s note: The Telegraph is featuring dogs in local animal shelters in need of a home. Previously featured dogs, Maggie, Josie and Trip are still looking for homes.