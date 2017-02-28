After pizza delivery driver was shot once, robbers pulled the trigger a second time.

As Duncan Siror walked to the front door of a Bloomfield Drive house Dec. 22 to deliver pizza, he was met by two men who’d run around the side of the house.
After shooting the Papa John’s delivery driver in the shoulder, the men pointed the gun at him again and pulled the trigger, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator Robert Shockley said Tuesday during a Bibb County Magistrate Court hearing.
The men took $80 from Siror’s pocket, the investigator said.
Four days later, Siror’s co-worker Brooklyn Rouse was shot delivering pizza to a house at 2443 Vivian Drive, about three miles away, when she was shot in the head.
Jacob Elijah Miller, the 19-year-old Macon man charged in both shootings, was arrested Feb. 13 in Atlanta.
He appeared in court Tuesday for a commitment hearing, a time when police must testify about why a person was arrested.
After listening to testimony from Shockley and another investigator, Judge Barbara Harris ruled there’s enough evidence for Miller’s case to proceed. He’s being held at the county jail without bond.
Investigator Joseph Vamper testified deputies traced the Vivian Drive pizza order to a phone belonging to 26-year-old Alisha Geneva Wilson, a friend of Miller’s. Wilson was charged with attempted murder, aiding and abetting in armed robbery and a gun charge on the day after the shooting.
In talking with Wilson, police learned that Miller and Wilson drove to the house on Vivian Drive to ensure the address existed before Wilson placed an order, Vamper said.
Then, after Wilson placed the call, Wilson, Miller and another man went back to the Vivian Drive house. Wilson left the two men there in a black Dodge Charger, he said.
Miller didn’t have a retained lawyer to represent him during Tuesday’s hearing, but was represented by an attorney who contracts with the county to provide services in first appearance and commitment proceedings.
The attorney asked Vamper if forensic evidence links Miller to Rouse’s shooting or if anyone other than Wilson has identified him as the shooter. Vamper answered no to both questions.
Shockley said the suspects in Siror’s shooting also were described as two young black men.
Authorities had not previously released information about a second suspect in either shooting.
Shockley said police traced the Dec. 22 pizza order to a phone belonging to another of Miller’s associates, the girlfriend of one of a friend.
During the hearing, Shockley said Miller denied all the allegations against him when he was interviewed by police.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
