Police: Woman placed phony pizza order, luring delivery driver into a trap

A woman arrested Tuesday is accused of calling in a phony order to Papa John’s Pizza in an effort to lure a delivery driver to the Bloomfield neighborhood and rob her.
Brooklyn Rouse, 21, was filling in for a coworker when she went to the deliver the pizzas and was shot in the face, head and neck Monday night.
Alisha Genva Wilson, 26, is charged with aiding and abetting in armed robbery and attempted murder and possessing a gun, according to arrest warrants from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. She remained in jail without bond Thursday.
Investigators are still looking for 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller, who is accused of shooting Rouse as she stood outside 2443 Vivian Drive with two pizzas for delivery.
Rouse remains in serious condition at a Macon hospital.
Her aunt, Latavia Coleman, set up an online fund to help pay for medical expenses. The account exceeded its original $5,000 goal within hours. On Thursday, the account balance was just shy of $9,000.
In a post on the fundraiser page late Thursday morning, Coleman wrote that recent tests for her niece went well.
“She has no additional bleeding or swelling of her head,” according to the post. “Over the next few days, the doctors are planning on reducing her sedation and see how she responds! God is wonderful!”
