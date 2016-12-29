Police: Woman placed phony pizza order, luring delivery driver into a trap

1:03 Killing of Peach deputies makes officer who shot suspect more alert Pause

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

2:55 Pastors train in use of force simulation

2:37 Neighborhood gathers for slain teen Sam Poss at prayer vigil

2:27 Mercer mourns death of Jibri Bryan

2:20 2 teens charged with murder in death of Sam Poss

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

1:00 Body camera captures killing of Americus police officer

0:56 Women's center in Macon paved way for many