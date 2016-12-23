Masked men demand money, shoot man

A 23-year-old man was robbed and shot just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Bloomfield Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Duncan Siror, of Macon, reportedly was approached by men wearing masks who demanded his money, according to a news release.
Siror was shot in the shoulder and ran to a nearby business where he called 911, according to the release.
He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
No one else was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
