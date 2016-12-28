Suspects identified after pizza delivery woman shot in the head, victim remains critical

1:10 Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address Pause

2:55 Pastors train in use of force simulation

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor

0:29 Scenes from the Bibb County sheriff's deputy crash scene

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair