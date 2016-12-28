Suspects identified after pizza delivery woman shot in the head, victim remains critical

As Bibb County sheriff’s deputies hunted for the shooter of a Macon pizza delivery worker, Central Georgia Technical College locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies chased a suspect through woods near the school and pulled a man from under a house in Bloomfield, but it was not the suspect in the shooting, Bibb sheriff’s Cpl. Linda Howard said.
Officers have secured an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller, who is the suspected gunman in the wounding of 21-year-old Brooklyn Rouse on Monday.
Deputies were trying to serve the warrant on Miller, but another man fled.
Central Georgia Tech lifted the lockdown about 90 minutes later.
Tuesday, deputies arrested a 26-year-old Macon woman on charges related to the shooting during an apparent armed robbery attempt.
Alisha Genva Wilson, of Wallace Drive, was booked into the jail on charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Howard confirmed Wilson’s arrest is connected to Rouse’s shooting, but details of the arrest warrant have yet to be made public.
She is not charged with aggravated assault, which means she is not likely a suspect in the shooting.
Rouse is in critical condition after being shot in the head the day after Christmas while delivering a pizza on Vivian Drive in Bloomfield.
Just five days before, her 23-year-old co-worker, Duncan Siror, had been shot in the shoulder while delivering a pizza to an address just a mile and a half north of where Rouse was headed.
