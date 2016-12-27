Pizza delivery driver wasn’t supposed to be working the day she was shot

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: 'God don't like ugly' Pause

1:00 Body camera captures killing of Americus police officer

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor

1:59 Faith conference brings thousands of teens to Macon

1:31 How to check your tire pressure

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.