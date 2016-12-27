Papa John’s pizza delivery driver shot in south Macon makes second in a week

A woman who is in critical condition after being shot in the head and cheek at a house in south Macon on Monday night is the second Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver to be shot on the job in less than a week.
Brooklyn Rouse, who worked in the Papa John’s Pizza store in the Eisenhower Crossing shopping center, was found laying outside 2443 Vivian Drive about 8:20 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s Cpl. Linda Howard said. A witness called 911.
Someone had ordered pizza to the address, but it wasn’t the homeowners, Howard said.
On Thursday, another driver from the same store was shot while delivering pizza to a Bloomfield Road address. Howard said investigators are looking into whether there’s a connection.
It wasn’t clear whether Rouse, in her early 20s, was robbed, but, “I do believe that was the motive,” Howard said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
