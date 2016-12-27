Woman reportedly delivering pizza found shot in head, is in critical condition

A 22-year-old woman was in critical condition after being found shot in the head Monday night outside a residence in Bloomfield, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responding to a 911 call that a person had been shot found Brooklyn Ross lying outside the home at 2443 Vivian Drive. Deputies said Ross reportedly had been delivering pizza when she was shot in the head just after 8:20 p.m., according to the release.
Ross underwent surgery at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
