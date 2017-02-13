Man accused of shooting pizza delivery driver arrested

The man accused of shooting a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver in the head on Dec. 26 was arrested Monday in Atlanta.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller to several locations, including out of state, before arresting him Monday afternoon, said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar.
A Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip aided in the investigation.
Brooklyn Rouse, 21, was filling in for a co-worker when she stood outside 2443 Vivian Drive with two pizzas for delivery. She was shot in the head and neck.
Authorities previously announced that warrants had been issued charging Miller with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was captured at a house on Lynford Drive, a few miles southwest of Turner Field and just north of Fort McPherson.
On Monday afternoon, Rouse’s father, Warren, told The Telegraph that word of Miller’s arrest came as welcome news.
“It’s a blessing for me and my family for him to be apprehended,” he said. “We’re glad they got him.”
He described the past several weeks with Miller at large as worrisome.
“His life is ruined,” he said. “It’s just a sad situation all around. I’m just glad he’s being held responsible for what he did to my daughter.”
Alisha Genva Wilson, 26, was arrested on the day after the shooting, accused of calling in a phony order to lure a delivery driver to the Bloomfield neighborhood for a robbery. Charged with attempted murder, aiding and abetting in armed robbery and a gun charge, Wilson is being held without bond.
Rouse was released from a Macon hospital last month and taken to an out-of-town rehabilitation facility.
Reporter Joe Kovac Jr. contributed.
