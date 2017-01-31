Wounded pizza delivery driver ‘remembers everything’ while in recovery

A little more than a month after Brooklyn Rouse was shot in the head while delivering pizzas in Macon, she is out of the hospital and working toward a full recovery at a rehabilitation center.
“She’s getting better and better everyday,” her father, Warren Rouse, said Tuesday. “She’s talking, she knows everybody. She’s just getting her speech down, you know, getting more use of her arm muscles on her left side. It’s amazing.”
Brooklyn was shot outside a house on Vivian Drive in the Bloomfield neighborhood on the day after Christmas. She was supposed to be off that day, but her boss called her to work. She’d been delivering pizza for Papa John’s at Eisenhower Crossing for only two weeks.
Alisha Genva Wilson, 26, is accused of calling in a phony order in an effort to lure a delivery driver to the Bloomfield neighborhood and rob her. Wilson was arrested a few days after the shooting and charged with aiding and abetting in armed robbery and attempted murder and possessing a gun.
The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller, is still at-large.
On Friday, Brooklyn was discharged from the Medical Center, Navicent Health and taken to a rehab facility out of town.
“She remembers everything that happened,” Warren Rouse said. “She’s ready to talk about it as soon as she gets healthy enough. We will definitely throw a big party somewhere in the city so everybody can come.”
“It’s still a long recovery, but ... we think she’s going to be fine.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacob Elijah Miller is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
