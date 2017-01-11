Last month she was shot in the head. Now, a full recovery is expected, her father says

A Macon woman who was shot in the head while delivering pizza last month is expected to make a full recovery, her father said Wednesday.
Brooklyn Rouse “is doing real good,” Warren Rouse said of his daughter.
“She’s out of intensive care and she’s in a regular room now,” he said. “They’re looking for her to make a full recovery.”
On the day after Christmas, the 21-year-old was shot outside a house on Vivian Drive in Macon’s Bloomfield neighborhood. She was supposed to have the day off, but she got called in to work delivering pizzas for Papa John’s Pizza at Eisenhower Crossing.
A 26-year-old woman charged a couple of days after the shooting is accused of calling in the phony order to try to lure a delivery driver to the neighborhood and rob the worker. The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller, is still at large.
“She was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Warren Rouse said of his daughter, who was rushed to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in critical condition.
Three weeks later, though, the prognosis is optimistic.
She recognizes faces of family and loved ones. She’s able to feel with all her extremities. She’s listening and speaking, but her dad said some words are jumbled.
Rehabilitation and a lot of therapy are on the horizon, he said. It’s likely Brooklyn Rouse will transfer to a facility such as the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
“She’s starting to learn some of her motor skills back,” Warren Rouse said. “She’s got a long recovery, but she’s going to be here to do it.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
