‘Brooklyn is breathing, Brooklyn is living,’ pastor says at gathering for pizza deliverer who was shot

It is too often that vigils are held for the dead.
But the 150 people gathered in Macon’s Lundy Chapel Baptist Church for Brooklyn Rouse’s vigil weren’t mourning.
Rouse, 21, is a survivor.
“Brooklyn is breathing, Brooklyn is living,” a pastor sang as people clapped. “She’s not dead. She’s really alive. She’s living on the inside.”
Rouse, a Howard High School graduate, had come home from Georgia Southwestern University for the holidays and found work delivering pizzas in Macon to make extra money.
She had been working for Papa John’s Pizza for exactly two weeks when she was shot in the head outside a house on Vivian Drive on the day after Christmas.
It was supposed to be a day off work, but Rouse was called in by her boss.
An order came in by phone that evening, a woman ordering two pizzas to be delivered to Vivian Drive.
The order was phony and allegedly made by a man and woman who had intentions of robbing a delivery driver. Rouse showed up at the house and was shot in the head.
She remains critical at a Macon hospital, but is showing signs of slow improvement.
Karissa Coleman, Rouse’s aunt, said she was at a loss for words “but overwhelmed with love.”
“I want to personally thank you for not making Brooklyn a hashtag,” Coleman said at the gathering, adding that what was done to her niece isn’t some viral online trend to be quickly forgotten.
“We’re a strong family, we’ve always been. ... This is the most love I’ve seen.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments