Pizza deliverer Brooklyn Rouse might not have been Jacob Elijah Miller’s only victim

A 19-year-old Macon man arrested Monday has now been charged in two shootings of Papa John’s delivery drivers.
Jacob Elijah Miller, 19, was identified in late December as the main suspect in the wounding of Brooklyn Rouse, who was shot on Vivian Drive on Dec. 26.
Tuesday, he was charged in the Dec. 22 shooting of Duncan Siror who wounded during an armed robbery while he was delivering a pizza on Bloomfield Drive.
Officers acted on a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip and took Miller into custody in Atlanta at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Rouse was critically wounded in the head, but is expected to make a full recovery.
She is undergoing therapy at an undisclosed rehabilitation facility outside Macon.
Miller now faces charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Rouse case and armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting of Siror, who was shot in the left shoulder.
