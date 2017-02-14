Accused gunman in pizza delivery case alters facial tatoos, but still gets caught

When the bulletin went out looking for the accused shooter of a Macon pizza delivery driver, investigators made sure the public knew about his tattoos.
Jacob Elijah Miller, 19, was identified in late December as the main suspect in the wounding of Brooklyn Rouse, who was shot on Vivian Drive on Dec. 26.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding Miller, who had an upside down cross tattooed between his eyebrows and teardrops under each eye.
As the weeks dragged on, Miller eluded arrest and apparently had a makeover.
When members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force found Miller Monday in Atlanta, he didn’t quite look the same.
Instead of being clean shaven, he had a slight mustache and goatee.
The hair has grown out on his shaved head, and his old tattoos have been enhanced.
The cross was covered up by a crown and the tear drop under his right eye is now a star, according to the mug shot taken Monday.
Officers acted on a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip and took Miller into custody at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Rouse was critically wounded in the head, but is expected to make a full recovery.
She is undergoing therapy at an undisclosed rehabilitation facility outside Macon.
