    Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous ? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely."

Houston & Peach

One man may be behind 3 killings in Warner Robins & the reward for leads is climbing

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 23, 2018 01:56 PM

Warner Robins

One killer may be behind the city's three homicides this month, Police Chief Brett Evans said Tuesday at a news conference.

Daniel Bruce Franz II is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road.

Police do not have sufficient evidence, Evans said, to seek warrants for Franz's arrest in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of Barberitos restaurant worker Parker K. Moore, 23, of Kathleen, during an armed robbery, and the Jan. 13 slaying of Chevron convenience store clerk Janak "Jack" Kumar Patel, 25, Warner Robins, during an armed robbery.

However, Franz cannot be ruled out as suspect in all three slayings, Evans said.

Additionally, Macon Regional Crimestoppers' Warren Selby said the climbing reward for for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of Franz has reached $7,000.

Franz, who is known to law enforcement and has been seen in the Middle Georgia area, is likely armed and considered dangerous, police said.

Photos of the shooter in the Barberitos and Chevron armed-robbery homicides taken from surveillance video are strikingly similar, while police have undisclosed reasons for a possible link between the Tanglewood and Chevron slayings. Evans declined to elaborate.

A chilling detail in the Barberitos and Chevron killings is that the victims were apparently shot after the robberies had been completed, Evans said.

"Does that make it more heinous ? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely," Evans said.

A second victim in the Barberitos armed robbery, a 21-year-old Centerville man, remains hospitalized at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He is expected to fully recover, Evans said.

Mayor Randy Toms said at the news conference that he is considering asking council members to withdraw the ban on city employees carrying weapons in city buildings and in city vehicles. He also encouraged more citizens to make the effort to receive a carry permit and to take any available safety classes on carrying and using weapons.

"We need to stand up for our city and let those criminal-minded individuals know that we will fight for the safety of our community and for the safety of our families, and we are serious about it," Toms said.

For more on this story, come back later to macon.com and read Wednesday's Telegraph.





