    Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely."

Houston & Peach

'Stand up for our city': Mayor urges people to arm themselves after killings

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 23, 2018 02:35 PM

Warner Robins

When Warner Robins Councilman Mike Davis walked into the post office Tuesday morning, someone approached him with a request.

"A woman stopped and said 'Mr. Councilman, I want to pray with you,''" Davis said.

So right there they prayed together for divine guidance as the city copes with three homicides, possibly by the same person, in the past two weeks.

Shortly after that Davis attended a press conference at the Law Enforcement Center where Police Chief Brett Evans and Mayor Randy Toms talked about the homicides and the impact on the city. Toms, fighting back tears at times, said he is considering asking the City Council to lift the ban on city employees carrying guns on the job or in city vehicles.

One of the homicide victims, 28-year-old Vincent Junior, was a public works employee for the city, though he was not on the job when it happened. Two others were employees shot dead during armed robberies at a convenience store and a restaurant.

Toms also encouraged citizens to get a gun carry permit and safety training on the use of a firearm.

"We need to stand up for our city and let those criminal minded individuals know that we will fight for the safety of our community and the safety of our families, and we are serious about it," Toms said.

Davis, like Toms, is a retired city firefighter. He said he has some reservations about city employees carrying guns but he would support lifting the ban.

"I’m dang tired of being a sitting duck," he said. "It’s time that we took back our community and whatever it takes I’m going to support."

Toms said after the meeting that if he moves forward with asking the council to lift the ban, it wouldn't be voted on until the next council meeting on Feb. 5.

A majority of council members were present at the press conference and the city had announced the possibility of a meeting to approve reward money for information in the homicides. However, the meeting wasn't held because it was decided to contribute up to $5,000 to the reward fund, which is within the mayor's authorized spending limit.

The homicides don't seem to have generated a rush on gun buying. At Chuck's Gun & Pawn, which is not far from City Hall and the Law Enforcement Center, employees said they were not seeing an increase in business.

