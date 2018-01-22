More Videos

  • Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off

    Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped.

Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Houston & Peach

Shooter in Barberitos killing looks like suspect in Chevron slaying, police say

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 22, 2018 04:07 PM

Warner Robins

The shooter in Sunday night's killing of a Barberitos worker looks similar to the suspect in the Chevron clerk slaying earlier this month, police say.

Police released Monday photos taken from surveillance video of the two armed robberies.

They're attempting to determine if the shooter in both killings is the same man, said Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner said.

The features of the suspects are similar, Wagner said.

The suspect in the Chevron slaying Jan. 13 is described as a black male, skinny, 6 foot tall, wearing dark clothing and partially covering his face, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

The suspect in the Barberitos killing is a black male, 6 foot tall, wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Barberitos suspect_fitted.jpg
Suspect in killing of Barberitos worker Sunday night during an armed robbery of the Warner Robins restaurant. Photo released by Warner Robins police.
Special to The Telegraph

Again, anyone with any information or witnessed the event is urged to contact Warner Robins police Detective Justin Clark at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

