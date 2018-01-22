Shooter in Barberitos killing looks like suspect in Chevron slaying, police say

The shooter in Sunday night's killing of a Barberitos worker looks similar to the suspect in the Chevron clerk slaying earlier this month, police say.
Police released Monday photos taken from surveillance video of the two armed robberies.
They're attempting to determine if the shooter in both killings is the same man, said Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner said.
The features of the suspects are similar, Wagner said.
The suspect in the Chevron slaying Jan. 13 is described as a black male, skinny, 6 foot tall, wearing dark clothing and partially covering his face, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The suspect in the Barberitos killing is a black male, 6 foot tall, wearing dark clothing and a face covering.
Again, anyone with any information or witnessed the event is urged to contact Warner Robins police Detective Justin Clark at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
