Barberitos worker slain in robbery identified

A Barberitos worker slain Sunday night during an armed robbery has been identified as Parker M. Moore, 23, of Kathleen.
Another worker, a 21-year-old Centerville man, was shot in the head and is recovering Monday at the Medical Center, Navicient Health.
Just after 9:30 p.m., Warner Robins police were dispatched to the restaurant at 3123 Watson Blvd. in reference to shots fired. They found Moore dead on the scene and the other injured worker. He was able tell police what happened.
Moore was shot by the robber as a parting shot as he was fleeing, while the other worker was shot first while attempting to comply with the robber's demands to get the money out of the cash register, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
A third employee in the restaurant had fled to the nearby Dunkin' Donuts, asking employees there to lock the doors and call 911. Four customers were inside Barberitos when Moore was shot, said Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner. The customers were not hurt.
Police are not ruling out the the shooter of the Barberitos worker and the slaying of Chevron convenience store clerk are the same, Wagner said. The suspect features and descriptions are extremely similar and both fatal shootings are armed robberies.
Video surveillance was pulled from Barberitos, the doughnut shop, a convenience store across the street, two nearby hotels as well as other nearby businesses.
The suspect was captured on a surveillance video at 9:28 p.m. coming from a side Candlewood Suites behind the restaurant, hiding in some bushes and then running to the backdoor of the restaurant. The video also shows him fleeing south minutes later.
He was described as a black man, 6 feet tall, who covered his face and wore dark clothing.
Warner Robins police patrol officers, detectives and crime scene investigators continue to work the crime scene Monday. Crime scene investigators used special equipment to make a 3-D image of the scene.
Detectives and uniform officers canvassed a parking lot and nearby field and looked in trash containers for possible evidence.
The owner, manager and assistant manager of Barberitos waited for news in the Dunkin' Donut parking lot. They declined comment, noting the investigation.
Crime scene tape surrounded the shopping plaza that includes Barberitos and the plaza's parking lots and entrances in front and behind. Police officers in marked patrol cars guarded the crime scene.
The killing of the restaurant worker is the city’s third homicide this year. A news conference the January homicides is scheduled for noon Tuesday at Warner Robins police headquarters.
Police officers also guarded the restaurant overnight and crime scene tape cordoned off the parking lot.
In the chaos of the shooting, patrons left behind drinks at the bar including one that had barely been touched with a lime still perched on the glass early Monday morning.
Detectives have been interviewing witnesses overnight, including other Barberitos employees and customers who were not hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
