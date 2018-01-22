Barberitos worker slain in robbery identified

More Videos 0:55 Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off Pause 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:27 What you need to know about flu shots 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped. Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

