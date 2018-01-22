Barberitos worker killed, another hurt during armed robbery

A Warner Robins restaurant worker is dead and another hurt after an armed robbery Sunday night.
Just after 9:30 p.m., Warner Robins police were called to Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after shots were fired.
They found one worker dead on the scene and another who suffered an injury during the holdup.
The injured worker was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon to be treated as crime scene investigators were summoned to process evidence at the restaurant.
Police also called in a K-9 unit to try to track the gunman, but could not find him.
The shooter is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, who was wearing dark clothes and had his face covered as he ran away from the back of the restaurant.
He was headed south.
Detectives have been interviewing witnesses overnight, including other Barberitos employees and customers who were not hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
