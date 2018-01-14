Warner Robins store clerk killed hours after nearby fatal shooting

A convenience store clerk in Warner Robins was shot dead Saturday less than three hours after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex nearby.
The Warner Robins Police Department Assistant Chief John Wagner said it hasn't been determined whether the two shootings are related.
"It certainly is odd that they were in close proximity," he said.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The first shooting happened at Tanglewood Apartments at 1005 Elberta Road, a release stated. At 6:12 p.m. police were dispatched there to investigate a report of shots fired inside apartment 90. They found a man shot dead inside. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the release stated.
At 8:56 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery and shots fired at the Chevron station at 806 Elberta Road, also known at Food Mart #3.. They found a store clerk inside shot. Paramedics attempted to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.
At about 9 a.m. Sunday, the police were still at the scene of both shootings, surrounded by yellow tape. Crime scene technicians were still at the Tanglewood Apartments location, while a lone patrol car stood outside the Chevron store.
Anyone with information on the Chevron shooting is asked to call Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380. Anyone with information on the Tanglewood Apartments shooting can call Detective Carder Gravitt at the same number, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME for information on either shooting.
