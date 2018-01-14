The Chevron station on Elberta Road in Warner Robins remained blocked off with crime scene tape Sunday morning after a clerk was shot dead Saturday night.
The Chevron station on Elberta Road in Warner Robins remained blocked off with crime scene tape Sunday morning after a clerk was shot dead Saturday night. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
The Chevron station on Elberta Road in Warner Robins remained blocked off with crime scene tape Sunday morning after a clerk was shot dead Saturday night. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Houston & Peach

Warner Robins store clerk killed hours after nearby fatal shooting

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 14, 2018 08:24 AM

Warner Robins

A convenience store clerk in Warner Robins was shot dead Saturday less than three hours after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex nearby.

The Warner Robins Police Department Assistant Chief John Wagner said it hasn't been determined whether the two shootings are related.

"It certainly is odd that they were in close proximity," he said.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first shooting happened at Tanglewood Apartments at 1005 Elberta Road, a release stated. At 6:12 p.m. police were dispatched there to investigate a report of shots fired inside apartment 90. They found a man shot dead inside. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the release stated.

At 8:56 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery and shots fired at the Chevron station at 806 Elberta Road, also known at Food Mart #3.. They found a store clerk inside shot. Paramedics attempted to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

At about 9 a.m. Sunday, the police were still at the scene of both shootings, surrounded by yellow tape. Crime scene technicians were still at the Tanglewood Apartments location, while a lone patrol car stood outside the Chevron store.

Anyone with information on the Chevron shooting is asked to call Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380. Anyone with information on the Tanglewood Apartments shooting can call Detective Carder Gravitt at the same number, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME for information on either shooting.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'It can be that way again' 1:33

'It can be that way again'
'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:12

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

View More Video