Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms talks about why he should be re-elected during an interview in his office.
Warner Robins mayor considering letting city employees tote guns on the job

By Stanley Dunlap

January 23, 2018 12:59 PM

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says he’s considering asking the City Council to allow city employees while on the job.

Toms made the statement Tuesday during a press conference about a recent string of homicides. There has been three homicides in Warner Robins over the last couple of weeks, including two people killed during commercial armed robberies.

Also, a city employee was killed at an apartment complex on Jan. 13.

Toms said the spate of violence may lead to him requesting a change in policy so that employees can have firearms in government buildings and vehicles in order to protect themselves.

