Warner Robins mayor considering letting city employees tote guns on the job

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says he’s considering asking the City Council to allow city employees while on the job.
Toms made the statement Tuesday during a press conference about a recent string of homicides. There has been three homicides in Warner Robins over the last couple of weeks, including two people killed during commercial armed robberies.
Also, a city employee was killed at an apartment complex on Jan. 13.
Toms said the spate of violence may lead to him requesting a change in policy so that employees can have firearms in government buildings and vehicles in order to protect themselves.
