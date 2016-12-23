No. 8 story of the year: Road-rage-fueled shooting leaves one dead

A man was shot to death on Eisenhower Parkway about lunchtime Oct. 11 after an apparent road-rage-fueled confrontation with another driver.
Randy Eugene Epps, 58, was killed after 22-year-old Will Hollingsworth opened fire on him just before a stoplight at Bloomfield Road.
Hollingsworth, of Lizella, told Bibb County sheriff’s investigators that Epps, a Jeffersonville resident, had brandished his gun first. Hollingsworth said he shot in self-defense, and the sheriff said there was not enough evidence proving otherwise.
District Attorney David Cooke said the case is still being actively investigated.
