No. 10 Story of 2016: Largest manufacturing plant in 40 years opens in Macon

The largest manufacturing plant to open in Macon in 40 years was celebrated with a grand opening ceremony in May 2016.
The Kumho Tire Georgia plant began making tires a few months earlier, and the 1-million-square-foot plant has the capacity of producing 4 million tires a year. The company employs about 400 people.
Kumho, a Seoul, South Korea-based company, began construction in late 2014 of the $450 million plant, located in the Sofkee Industrial Park off Ga. 247 in south Bibb County. The seven-plant facility sits on 130 acres in the industrial park. About 100,000 tires can be stored in a multilevel tower. It is the company’s first U.S. manufacturing plant.
The opening brought to a close a plan started in 2008 when Kumho announced plans to build the tire-making facility. Production was to begin in 2009. Then the recession pushed back those plans until 2014.
