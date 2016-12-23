Local

December 23, 2016 12:00 PM

No. 10 Story of 2016: Largest manufacturing plant in 40 years opens in Macon

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

The largest manufacturing plant to open in Macon in 40 years was celebrated with a grand opening ceremony in May 2016.

The Kumho Tire Georgia plant began making tires a few months earlier, and the 1-million-square-foot plant has the capacity of producing 4 million tires a year. The company employs about 400 people.

Kumho, a Seoul, South Korea-based company, began construction in late 2014 of the $450 million plant, located in the Sofkee Industrial Park off Ga. 247 in south Bibb County. The seven-plant facility sits on 130 acres in the industrial park. About 100,000 tires can be stored in a multilevel tower. It is the company’s first U.S. manufacturing plant.

The opening brought to a close a plan started in 2008 when Kumho announced plans to build the tire-making facility. Production was to begin in 2009. Then the recession pushed back those plans until 2014.

Top 10 stories of 2016

No. 1: Seven midstate law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty
No. 2: Mercer basketball player slain outside convenience store
No. 3: Sam Poss slaying rocks Perry
No. 4: Macon Charter Academy closes after 1 year
No. 5: ‘Off by a foot’ leads to end of Macon tradition
No. 6: We’re in the grip of drought, and it just won’t rain
No. 7: Macon-Bibb voters pass $280 million SPLOST
No. 8: Road-rage-fueled shooting leaves one dead
No. 9: Tornado causes most damage in Houston since ‘94 flood
No. 10: Largest manufacturing plant in 40 years opens in Macon

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos