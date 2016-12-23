Local

December 23, 2016 12:00 PM

No. 7 story of the year: Macon-Bibb voters pass $280 million SPLOST

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Macon-Bibb County now has a source of funding for dozens of projects, thanks to voter approval of a $280 million sales tax proposal.

The 2018 special purpose local option sales tax was passed in November, with 61 percent of voters in favor of the measure. The SPLOST will be used to pay for upgrades to various recreation facilities as well as storm-water repairs, blight remediation and numerous other projects.

County officials advocated for continuing the extra penny of sales tax on the dollar that they say will help pay for capital improvements critical to the county’s future. Collections on a current $190 million SPLOST will end the same time collections on the new SPLOST begin in 2018.

The next SPLOST will also provide county officials with more leeway in case the estimated costs change on the projects.

