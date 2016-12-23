No. 4 story of 2016: Macon Charter Academy closes after one year

A year after it opened, Macon Charter Academy was ordered to close its doors for good after a string of issues.
Macon’s second charter school, founded by Charles and Monya Rutland, was put on probation in September 2015, just a month after it opened. The state Board of Education voted to revoke the school’s charter on Aug. 18, 2016, and Macon Charter Academy closed Aug. 31. The remaining 155 students were enrolled in other Bibb County schools.
The state board cited problems with academic performance, finances, management and maintenance. Students tested below the Bibb County average in 20 of 24 content areas of the Georgia Milestones Assessment.
