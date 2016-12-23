Local

December 23, 2016 12:00 PM

No. 4 story of 2016: Macon Charter Academy closes after one year

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

A year after it opened, Macon Charter Academy was ordered to close its doors for good after a string of issues.

Macon’s second charter school, founded by Charles and Monya Rutland, was put on probation in September 2015, just a month after it opened. The state Board of Education voted to revoke the school’s charter on Aug. 18, 2016, and Macon Charter Academy closed Aug. 31. The remaining 155 students were enrolled in other Bibb County schools.

The state board cited problems with academic performance, finances, management and maintenance. Students tested below the Bibb County average in 20 of 24 content areas of the Georgia Milestones Assessment.

Top 10 stories of 2016

No. 1: Seven midstate law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty
No. 2: Mercer basketball player slain outside convenience store
No. 3: Sam Poss slaying rocks Perry
No. 4: Macon Charter Academy closes after 1 year
No. 5: ‘Off by a foot’ leads to end of Macon tradition
No. 6: We’re in the grip of drought, and it just won’t rain
No. 7: Macon-Bibb voters pass $280 million SPLOST
No. 8: Road-rage-fueled shooting leaves one dead
No. 9: Tornado causes most damage in Houston since ‘94 flood
No. 10: Largest manufacturing plant in 40 years opens in Macon

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos