December 23, 2016 12:00 PM

No. 2 story of 2016: Mercer basketball player slain outside convenience store

By Amy Leigh Womack

Mercer University basketball player Jibri Bryan was found shot to death Feb. 2 inside his car near the Flash Foods store at the corner of College and Forsyth streets.

Damion “Tyson” Deray Henderson, 34, and Jarvis Clinton Miller, 25, are charged with murder in the 23-year-old’s death.

A Bibb County sheriff’s investigator testified at a March court hearing that Henderson had tried to sell Bryan fake Xanax. When Bryan realized the drugs weren’t genuine, he refused to buy them and he was shot.

Henderson and Miller have each blamed the killing on each other. They were both indicted in April, charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henderson faces an additional count of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Top 10 stories of 2016

No. 1: Seven midstate law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty
No. 2: Mercer basketball player slain outside convenience store
No. 3: Sam Poss slaying rocks Perry
No. 4: Macon Charter Academy closes after 1 year
No. 5: ‘Off by a foot’ leads to end of Macon tradition
No. 6: We’re in the grip of drought, and it just won’t rain
No. 7: Macon-Bibb voters pass $280 million SPLOST
No. 8: Road-rage-fueled shooting leaves one dead
No. 9: Tornado causes most damage in Houston since ‘94 flood
No. 10: Largest manufacturing plant in 40 years opens in Macon

