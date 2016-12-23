No. 2 story of 2016: Mercer basketball player slain outside convenience store

Mercer University basketball player Jibri Bryan was found shot to death Feb. 2 inside his car near the Flash Foods store at the corner of College and Forsyth streets.
Damion “Tyson” Deray Henderson, 34, and Jarvis Clinton Miller, 25, are charged with murder in the 23-year-old’s death.
A Bibb County sheriff’s investigator testified at a March court hearing that Henderson had tried to sell Bryan fake Xanax. When Bryan realized the drugs weren’t genuine, he refused to buy them and he was shot.
Henderson and Miller have each blamed the killing on each other. They were both indicted in April, charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henderson faces an additional count of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
