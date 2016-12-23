No. 3 story of 2016: Sam Poss slaying rocks Perry

The Perry Police Department had not worked a homicide since 2008, but that changed soon after the disappearance of Sam Poss in October.
Poss’ parents said there was no chance the 18-year-old would have gone off somewhere without telling them. A friend, Dakota White, reported that Poss had left White’s house to walk home barefoot in the early morning hours of Oct. 15.
But a few days later White, now 18, and Brandon Warren, also 18, where charged with murder. Poss’ body was found in a wooded area near Perry. Police said the two teens strangled, suffocated and/or stabbed Poss to death. The disappearance and slaying rocked the tight-knit community.
During a hearing Thursday, the Houston County district attorney said White and Warren had considered targeting a 12-year-old to kill. The two teens also had a suicide pact, he said.
