‘It’s insane,’ woman says after driver killed in road rage shooting

A man died after he was found shot inside his car Tuesday afternoon at Eisenhower Parkway and Bloomfield Road.
Apparent road rage between two men, one in a white Dodge and another in a black Honda, escalated to gunfire, witnesses said.
Randy Eugene Epps, 58, of Twiggs County, was pronounced dead at a Macon hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said Epps, who was driving a black Honda, was tailgating the driver of the Dodge as they traveled eastbound on Eisenhower. The cars stopped just before Bloomfield Road. Epps got something out of his trunk and got back into his car, Gonzalez said.
“At that point, words were exchanged,” the lieutenant said.
It was reported to police that Epps pointed a gun at the Dodge driver, who responded with gunfire, Gonzalez said.
The driver of the Dodge was said to be in custody and his name was not immediately released.
Epps died at the hospital about 1 p.m., Jones said.
Virginia Turner, a 61-year-old who works at Central Georgia Technical College, said she heard 10 gunshots while sitting outside Taco Bell for lunch.
“It’s insane,” she said.
