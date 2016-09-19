CGTC lockdown lifted after shots fired

Central Georgia Technical College’s Macon campus was on lock down for less than an hour Monday after shots were fired outside a college building.
An emergency alert was sent to students shortly after 11:40 a.m. stating the campus on Eisenhower Parkway was on lock down. The alert stated an active shooter was reported. However, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said no active shooter was on site.
Shots were fired outside Building I, according to a CGTC spokeswoman.
Now at @CGTC pic.twitter.com/qHEY2l5WUe— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) September 19, 2016
One student reported being locked in her classroom with the lights off. She wrote on The Telegraph’s Facebook page that “some shots sounded from the back of campus” but “most assumed it was just something else.”
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
