Iconic Blair’s Discount Furniture in downtown Macon was among the closings of 2020

Blair’s Discount Furniture, an iconic business in downtown Macon, was among the casualties of 2020.

The store at 418 Third St. closed its doors permanently on March 6.

The business began as a used furniture store on Broadway in 1974 before its first venture into downtown at 401 Cherry St. in 1977. At one time, it had five locations.

In 1982, when Blair’s moved to its Third Street location, its other stores were closed.

“Everyone knew us by then, and we brought everything into this building,” owner Diana Blair said in a Telegraph video interview in March. “Back in those days, that was before Walmart and the dollar stores.

“So we sold tools and toys and furniture and clothing, so we were it. So, it was a lot of fun. I think we were a pretty good force for downtown ... But 45 years, it’s a long time.”

Some other businesses that closed for good in 2020 in Bibb County include:

▪ Bed Bath and Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond shut down its Macon location at Eisenhower Crossing, but kept open its Warner Robins location at the Crossroads Marketplace at 3060 Watson Blvd.

▪ Pier 1 Imports closed not only its Macon store but also its Warner Robins location. The furniture and home decor stores were among more than 200 stores closed by the national chain.

▪ Macy’s closed its store at the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway, which was among 15 stores the company permanently shuttered in early 2020.

▪ Publix shut down its Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard location, but the supermarket chain opened a new store at Tobesofkee Crossing Shopping Center on Thomaston Road in Macon.

▪ The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Bloomfield Road across the street from the Macon Mall closed its doors in June. Meanwhile, the popular restaurant chain opened a new Chick-fil-A in Byron.

▪ Cora on Forysth at 4524 Forsyth Road, No. 308, a restaurant, also shuttered its doors permanently.

Telegraph videographer Jason Vorhees contributed to this article. Telegraph archives were used in this story.