Second man charged in recent killing at Econo Loge in Macon

A Monroe County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the Sunday shooting death at a Macon motel.
Christopher Brandon Kirby, 30, is the second person to be charged in the slaying of Tavares Lester at the Econo Lodge on Riverside Drive.
Lester, 38, died after being shot in the back. His body was found lying in the motel driveway just after 3:30 p.m.
Rashad Marquez Mays, 26, is also charged with murder. He was arrested at a house in Lizella about 5 p.m. Monday.
The relationship between Lester and his alleged killers was unclear.
According to an arrest warrant signed by a judge on Sunday, Kirby watched Mays shoot Lester and then gave Mays a ride away from the motel.
The warrant also said Kirby also helped "dispose of the murder weapon ... by hiding it at his mother's house under a garage on the side of the house."
An investigator noted in the warrant that Kirby "was untruthful in most of his statement and only told us the information once it was brought up."
Kirby, of Klopfer Road in Juliette, was booked in the Bibb County jail about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Lester made the 15th homicide in Bibb County in 2018.
