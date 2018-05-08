Murder suspect arrested in Macon homicide at Econo Lodge

SHARE COPY LINK Bibb County had its 15 homicide of the year on Sunday, May 6, 2018, when a man was found shot dead in front of the Econo Lodge on Riverside Drive in Macon, Ga. No suspect has been identified. Wayne Crenshaw

Bibb County had its 15 homicide of the year on Sunday, May 6, 2018, when a man was found shot dead in front of the Econo Lodge on Riverside Drive in Macon, Ga. No suspect has been identified. Wayne Crenshaw