Murder suspect arrested in Macon homicide at Econo Lodge

A Macon man is being held without bond in Sunday's killing at a local motel.
Rashad Marquez Mays, 26, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Monday at a residence in Lizella, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
Mays is accused of gunning down Tarvares Lester, 38, at the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive where both men were staying.
Bibb County sheriff's investigators and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Mays into custody without incident.
Mays also faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal trespass, theft by taking, and family violence battery charges, according to jail records.
His relationship to Lester was not immediately clear.
Deputies were called at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after shots were fired at the motel between Forest and Ingleside avenues.
They found Lester dead in the parking lot in the county's 15th homicide of the year.
