Macon homicide victim was living at motel where he was shot dead, coroner says

Macon's fifteenth homicide victim of the year was killed not far from where he was staying.
Tarvares Lester, 38, of Macon, was living at the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Monday.
Lester was found with a gunshot wound to the back, lying in the driveway of the motel wedged between Ingleside and Forest avenues.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies answered a call of shots fired near the motel at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lester was dead when they arrived.
His identity was not released until early Monday after Lester's wife had been notified, Jones said.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Marquez Mays who is wanted for questioning in Lester's death.
Anyone with information about Mays' whereabouts is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
