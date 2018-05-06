Man sought in connection with Econo Lodge slaying

A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting death in front of a motel in Macon on Sunday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating Rashad Marquez Mays, 26, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the death, according to a release.

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of the motel and they found a man shot dead in the driveway of the motel. The victim has not been named pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's office at 478-751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.





