Tip leads to arrest of accused killer of 3 people in Warner Robins

More Videos 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' Pause 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 3:09 'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 1:12 'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime 1:01 'We will not stand for this': Mayor fights back tears talking about killings 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:55 Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off 1:42 Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely." Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely." Becky Purser The Telegraph

Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely." Becky Purser The Telegraph