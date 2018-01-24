More Videos

Crime

Tip leads to arrest of accused killer of 3 people in Warner Robins

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 24, 2018 05:22 AM

The manhunt has ended for an accused killer after three cold-blooded killings terrorized the people of Warner Robins.

Daniel Bruce Franz II, the prime suspect in the International City's three homicides this year, was arrested late Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Warner Robins police publicized the $20,000 reward offered for his capture and a tip led to Franz being found at a home at 129 Scott Boulevard, according to a news release posted early Wednesday morning.

During a news conference Tuesday, Franz was identified as the likely gunman of all three killings.

Franz was first named as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Vincent D. Junior at Tanglewood Apartments #90 on Elberta Road on Jan. 13.

The death of Junior, a public works employee for Warner Robins, and two others prompted Mayor Randy Toms to encourage citizens to arm themselves and train to use firearms.

Franz is initially being charged with murder and aggravated assault in Junior's death as the investigation continues into the city's other two homicides he might be responsible for.

Tuesday, Police Chief Brett Evans said investigators suspect Franz is behind the other killings, but currently lack sufficient evidence to charge Franz with Sunday's fatal shooting of Barberitos restaurant worker Parker K. Moore, 23, of Kathleen, and the Jan. 13 slaying of Chevron convenience store clerk Janak "Jack" Kumar Patel, 25, of Warner Robins.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Franz was booked into the Houston County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility in Perry.

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and felony obstruction of an officer.



