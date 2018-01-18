Daniel Bruce Franz II
Warner Robins man wanted in slaying is likely 'armed and dangerous,' police say

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 18, 2018 02:00 PM

Warner Robins police are looking for a local man wanted in a slaying at Tanglewood Apartments last weekend.

Daniel Bruce Franz II is charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Vincent D. Junior on Jan. 13. Franz also is charged with aggravated assault.

"Franz has been seen in the Middle Georgia area and is more than likely armed and considered dangerous," the department said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The 27-year-old is described as a black male with a light complexion who weighs about 160 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Junior was a City of Warner Robins employee in the Public Works Department.

Anyone with information about Franz's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

