Woman who cracked Tara Grinstead murder case breaks her silence

For nearly a dozen years, investigators were stymied by the disappearance of Irwin County teacher Tara Grinstead.
In February, authorities said a tip led them to arrest Ryan Duke, a former student charged with murder.
Wednesday, CBS News This Morning aired portions of an exclusive interview with Brooke Sheridan, the girlfriend of Bo Dukes, who also was arrested for concealing a death.
Sheridan tipped off the GBI that Dukes told her that Duke convinced him to help dispose of the body of their former history teacher.
When CBS 48 Hours correspondent Van Sant asked about a motive for the crime, Sheridan said: “He said, ‘That’s something that only God and Ryan know.’”
Sheridan’s conscience led her to turn in the man she loves, she told the network news reporter.
“And I knew that he would probably serve the rest of his life in jail,” Sheridan said. “That family’s peace to me was more important than his freedom.”
