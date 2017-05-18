Woman who cracked Tara Grinstead murder case breaks her silence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing Pause 0:51 Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting 1:27 Houston takes time to get loose, shines in Game 2 3:01 'You don't come down from Atlanta with guns laying tarp out to torture people to let 'em walk away' 4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Man dumps vinegar on woman 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court 2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing 0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this' 0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email GBI special agent in charge J.T. Ricketson took questions from the media after announcing Ryan Alexander Duke in the death of Irwin County High teacher Tara Grinstead, who had been missing 11 years and 4 months. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

GBI special agent in charge J.T. Ricketson took questions from the media after announcing Ryan Alexander Duke in the death of Irwin County High teacher Tara Grinstead, who had been missing 11 years and 4 months. Liz Fabian The Telegraph