State

March 3, 2017 1:18 PM

Classmate of Tara Grinstead’s alleged killer is arrested

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

After an extensive search for the remains of Tara Grinstead on a south Georgia pecan farm, authorities have arrested and charged the landowner’s nephew.

Bo Dukes, whose uncle Randy Hudson owns Hudson Pecan Company, was arrested by the GBI just before 11 a.m. Friday. He waived his right to a first appearance, officials said.

Grinstead, a 30-year-old Irwin County High School history teacher and former beauty queen, vanished from her Ocilla home more than 11 years ago.

Dukes was a student at the school in the same class as 33-year-old Ryan Duke, who was arrested a couple weeks ago and charged with murder, burglary, aggravated assault and concealing a death in Grinstead’s slaying.

Dukes, 32, is charged with concealing death, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and tampering with evidence according to the Ben Hill County arrest report.

Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

GBI agents and other law enforcement officers return Thursday to a pecan farm on the outskirts of Fitzgerald in Ben Hill County to search for remains of Tara Grinstead.

Becky Purser The Telegraph

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

