Authorities search a pecan farm for remains of Tara Grinstead

Authorities combed a pecan farm in Ben Hill County for remains of Tara Grinstead, media outlets reported.
“This is a possible site where she may have been disposed of,” J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Perry office, said in a televised interview on WALB News on Tuesday.
Contacted by telephone, Ricketson said a Tifton Judicial Circuit judge had subsequently issued a gag order and he could no longer comment on the investigation.
The gag order was issued by Superior Court Judge Melanie B. Cross.
The search in Fitzgerald comes just days after the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Duke on a charge of murder in the 2005 disappearance of the history school teacher and former beauty queen.
Duke, a former student of Grinstead’s, graduated from Irwin County High School in 2002.
The GBI had more than 40 people, WSB TV reported, from eight different agencies involved in the search Tuesday.
A body recovery team was also involved. The same property was also searched last week.
Duke is accused of killing Grinstead Oct. 22, 2005 in her West Park Street home during a burglary and then moving the body elsewhere, arrest warrants alleged.
He “willfully used his hands in an offensive manner to cause bodily harm,” the documents state.
Other charges against Duke include aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death.
A search of Irwin County Superior, Magistrate and Probate court records found no prior felony charges against Duke.
He had a 2010 misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol less safe, according to Ocilla court and police records. He also pleaded guilty to speeding and driving without a license on his person.
His mother declined comment through a sister-in-law Friday and she could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
When Grinstead vanished without a trace, her unlocked car was parked outside her home and her cellphone was on a charger in her bedroom. Her purse and keys were missing.
A lamp was also found broken in her bedroom.
Authorities have not said what they think may have happened the night she was killed.
