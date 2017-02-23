Tara Grinstead was killed during a burglary at her home, warrants state

Tara Grinstead was killed at her house during a burglary, according to details revealed at the first appearance hearing for her accused killer.
Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, has been arrested and charged with murder in the disappearance of Grinstead, a high school history teacher and beauty queen who went missing in 2005.
He was led into the courtroom Thursday in shackles and was wearing a green and white striped jumpsuit. He barely spoke.
Duke “willfully used his hands in an offensive manner to cause bodily harm” to Grinstead, according to warrants for his arrest. He also is charged with concealing her death when he allegedly removed her body from her West Park Street home in Irwin County.
He was a student at Irwin County High School where Grinstead taught and graduated a few years before she was killed.
A tip led authorities to Duke, J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Perry, said during a news conference before the court appearance.
