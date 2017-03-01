Drone video shows search scene as authorities continue to look for Tara Grinstead’s body

Authorities are continuing to comb a South Georgia pecan farm Wednesday in the search for Tara Grinstead’s body.
Grinstead, a teacher at Irwin County High School, went missing in 2005. Ryan Duke, a former student, was arrested last week in connection with her disappearance and charged with murder.
Duke, 33, is accused of killing Grinstead on Oct. 22, 2005, in her West Park Street home in Ocilla during a burglary and then moving the body elsewhere, arrest warrants alleged.
The GBI told media outlets Tuesday that her body may have been disposed of at the Ben Hill County farm. Shortly after that announcement, a judge issued a gag order in the case, preventing further comments to media.
Jim Connell, 58, was at the scene of the search Wednesday with his drone. The retired contractor from Fitzgerald was high school friends with Fred Duke, the father of Ryan Duke, and he had followed the case over the years.
He shared his drone video with The Telegraph.
