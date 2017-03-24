Judge makes ruling on gag order in Tara Grinstead case

A south Georgia judge in the high-profile Tara Grinstead case made a decision Friday afternoon regarding a gag order in the case.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the judge “has softened the gag order,” but that “current and former members of law enforcement are limited in speaking publicly about the case.”
Officials at the Irwin County Courthouse told The Telegraph by phone that no one there had a copy of the decision, and said the ruling had been mailed to the clerk’s office.
Irwin Superior Court Judge Melanie B. Cross had said last week that she would, in the coming days, decide whether she would amend, lift or keep in place the gag order she had put in place late last month.
Lawyers for The Telegraph, along with those for several newspapers and television stations, have argued against the gag order, saying the measure was overly broad and that it restricted free speech.
The order came on the heels of an arrest in the long-unsolved slaying. It bars prosecutors, defense lawyers, police officers and relatives of Grinstead and the two men charged in her 2005 disappearance.
In court filings dated Feb. 28, Cross ordered that evidence in the case, including all pretrial motions, be sealed from public access until the case against Grinstead’s alleged killer, Ryan Duke, was concluded. She also ordered all hearings in the case to be held in private, out of public view.
She said in the order that there had already been extensive coverage of the case and that Duke’s Sixth Amendment rights might be jeopardized otherwise.
Duke, a former student of Grinstead’s, graduated from Irwin County High School in 2002, about three years before Grinstead went missing. He was charged with murder Feb. 23, more than 11 years after the teacher and former beauty queen’s disappearance.
Duke is accused of killing Grinstead on Oct. 22, 2005, in her home during a burglary, then moving her body. Other charges against him include aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death.
He “willfully used his hands in an offensive manner to cause bodily harm,” an arrest warrant alleged.
On March 3, authorities charged Bo Dukes, a former classmate of Duke’s, with concealing a death, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence. In the days after Grinstead’s death, Dukes allegedly helped destroy her body, hiding her death to keep his friend Duke from being charged with murder, according to arrest warrants.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments