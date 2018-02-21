He was identified as a suspect in 3 Warner Robins killings, but indicted in just one

Accused killer Daniel Bruce Franz II was identified as a possible suspect in three Warner Robins slayings, but he's been indicted in just one of the homicides.
The 27-year-old Warner Robins man was indicted last week on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Jan. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road.
On Jan. 21, restaurant worker Parker K. Moore, 23, of Kathleen, was killed and another worker shot during an armed robbery of Barberitos on Watson Boulevard. On Jan. 13, convenience store clerk Janak "Jack" Kumar Patel, 25, Warner Robins, was slain during an armed robbery of the Chevron on Elberta Road.
"We haven't ruled Franz out by any means on those — the Chevron or the Barberitos" slayings, Warner Robins Assistant Police Chief John Wagner said Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
At the same time, Wagner also said that he would not consider Franz a "prime suspect" or "person of interest" in those killings.
"We're not at the point where we could say that."
Wagner said no other possible suspects have been identified in either the Chevron or Barberitos homicides.
"We're not holding (Franz) for anything to do with those other cases, but we haven't ruled him out as to being the one," Wagner said. ... "We're still working the cases as if we haven't caught anybody. Now it's to the point of a lot of forensics work is being done."
Franz declined to speak with police, he said.
Franz's attorney, Doron Dvorak, an assistant Houston County public defender, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
A motive for the slaying of Junior, a Warner Robins public works employee, has not been established.
Police think Junior knew Franz. The two came into the apartment together and were heard arguing before shots were fired. What the men were arguing about is not known, Wagner said.
Comments