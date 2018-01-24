Warner Robins murder suspect was free on bond when 3 killings occurred

Accused killer Daniel Bruce Franz II was free on bond when three people were fatally shot in the city this month.
He was also wanted by Centerville police on an outstanding warrant.
Franz, 27, was arrested late Tuesday on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Jan. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road. The men were heard arguing before shots were fired, police said.
He was also charged Tuesday on an outstanding Aug. 28 warrant on a felony obstruction charge for "throwing a fist" and attempting to hit Centerville police officer Sgt. James Sauls in the face and knocking his sunglasses off as the officer was attempting to arrest him on Aug. 26 on Ashlund Drive in Centerville, according to an arrest warrant.
Never miss a local story.
A bond forfeiture had not been ordered as of late Wednesday afternoon, court records show.
Tuesday, Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans said police do not have enough evidence to seek warrants for Franz's arrest in connection with the other two slayings this month. But Franz cannot be ruled out as a suspect either, Evans said.
Sunday night, Barberitos restaurant worker Parker K. Moore, 23, of Kathleen, was killed and another worker shot in the head during an armed robbery. On Jan. 13, Chevron convenience store clerk Janak "Jack" Kumar Patel, 25, Warner Robins, was slain also during an armed robbery. Both Moore and Patel apparently had complied with the robber's demands when both were shot, Evans said. The injured Barberitos worker is recovering at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Franz has been free on a $5,000 bond on pending felony cases against him in Houston County Superior Court, according to the April 28 bond order.
Franz is accused of punching another man in the mouth March 11 of last year, causing the man to loose a tooth, according to an indictment on the aggravated battery charge.
Franz struck the man "with a closed fist, breaking his molar," according to an arrest warrant.
Franz also was indicted on charges of failing to report an accident he was involved in, driving on a suspended license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by taking in connection with a .22 caliber pistol he had on him that had been reported stolen, according to an indictment in the March 2015 incident.
In another pending case, Franz is charged with the felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a half-ounce of marijuana in two different packages and a set of digital scales were found in the Ruzzelle Drive residence where he was living Jan. 16, 2016, according to arrest warrants.
Additionally, Franz has a July 2013 conviction for entering auto, a black Dodge Charger, with the intent to commit a theft on Oct. 17, 2012, according to court records.
A charge of theft by receiving a stolen Ford F-150 pickup was dismissed as part of a plea agreement in that case. Franz was sentenced to five years probation. He violated probation and was ordered to serve 150-180 days in a local jail.
Franz received 12 months probation in 2010 after a 2008 charge of theft by receiving a stolen Baja DB Dirtbike was reduced to misdemeanor theft as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
According to Houston County school system records, Franz was enrolled in the school district from Feb. 5, 2003 until Feb. 6, 2008. He was last enrolled at the Houston County Crossroads Center as a ninth grader, said Beth McLaughlin director of Community and School Affairs.
Comments