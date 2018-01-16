Unsolved killing among 2017 homicides in Warner Robins; Two child deaths in Houston

An unsolved killing is among the six homicides Warner Robins police recorded for 2017 , the same number of violent deaths recorded the previous year.
A seventh death, the shooting of an intruder during a home invasion, was initially investigated as homicide but found to be justified, according to Melanie Byer, administrative operations manager for Warner Robins police. Federal uniform crime reporting guidelines classify justifiable homicides in their own category.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office investigated two child deaths as homicides in 2017, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Randall Banks. One remains under investigation, with no charges filed, while the father was indicted on felony murder charges in the second infant death, Banks said.
Also, the agency recorded two shooting deaths that are expected to be reported separately as justifiable homicides, said Houston County sheriff's Chief Deputy Billy Rape. One was an officer-involved shooting in July and the other was a September shooting of a man in mobile home park that remains under investigation, Rape said.
No homicides were recorded in unincorporated Houston County in 2016. The cities of Perry and Centerville had no homicides in either year. So far this year, Warner Robins police have recorded two homicides.
Here are thumbnail sketches of last year's incidents worked by Warner Robins police:
- March 2, Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, half-brother who lived Warner Robins, were each shot in the chest area about 1 a.m. at the Jus One More sports bar at 4993 Russell Parkway, Suite 100. A fight broke out just before shots were fired, police said. Travis Bernard Thomas Jr. of Warner Robins, is pending trial on two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
- March 9, Edward McKellar, 43, was shot dead with a bullet wound to the head in the 500 block of South Third Street. He and two other men were playing with a weapon, police said. Jemarcus Dwayne Duncan was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. Reginald Haulcombe Taylor was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. Both are pending trial.
- May 6, Rashaan Brack, 23, was mortally wounded in the parking lot of Robin’s Landing Apartments complex at 320 Carl Vinson Parkway. He was rushed to Houston Medical Center where he died. No arrests have been in the 4:30 a.m. killing, and the case remains under investigation.
- June 5, Jason Jackson Howell, 39, was shot in the neck in a dispute over drugs in 200 block of Evergreen St., police said. He died June 19. Kevin Blake Barwick, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, is pending trial on a felony murder charge.
- Aug. 13, an armed Cartrell Brooks, 24, was shot and killed when he forced his way into an apartment at Lake Vista Apartments off North Lake Drive, police said. Malandon West, 26, and James Alderson, 26, were inside the apartment during the 4 a.m. home invasion. The justifiable-homicide case is currently being re-investigated after new information surfaced, Byer said. Few details have been released by police.
- Dec. 9, Elliott Mizell, 55, was found shot dead in his bed at his Villa North Court. Daniel Maurice Thomas, 24, of Warner Robins, whom Mizell had been attempting to mentor, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary.
Here are thumbnail sketches of incidents investigated by the Houston County Sheriff's Office:
- May 30, a Houston County sheriff's investigator with the juvenile division was called at 8 p.m. to the Medial Center, Navicent Health. Antwan Right Jr. suffered an unexplained head injury at his Johns Road home in Warner Robins one day before turning 3 months old. The case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, Banks said.
- June 12, emergency responders were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to 373 Faye Circle near Perry, to an unresponsive infant. They believed the 4-month-old had probable skull fractures, and the infant was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The next day, the infant was determined to be brain dead and was taken off life support and died. Ortiz Deion Smothers Jr., the infant's father who was caring for him at the time of his death, is pending trial on a felony murder charge.
- July 3, Chris Cashell, 45, was shot dead on his wife’s 41st birthday by a Houston County sheriff’s Deputy Johnathan Lewis responding to a domestic call at the couple's Bonaire home on Green Island Road. Cashwell, who initially complied with the deputy's commands, was shot after he went inside and turned, with a gun in his hand, toward the deputy who had followed him inside. The GBI investigated. A Houston County grand jury reviewed the officer-involved shooting and found that it was justified, according to its Dec. 12 report.
- Sept. 14, Curtis Thomas, 23, of Warner Robins, was fatally wounded near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Oakwood Drive in the Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park off Feagin Mill Road in Houston County. He was shot once in the abdomen. He collapsed in the front yard of a Maplewood Drive home about a block away from where he was shot. According to arrest warrants, Jennifer Brown-Gammill, 33, of Bonaire, was charged with making false statements to authorities about being a witness to the killing; Corey Deshaun Humes, 33, of Warner Robins, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing a gun from the scene; and Cynthia Strong Bragg, 62, of Bonaire, was charged with making false statements to authorities about her presence at the scene. The case remains under investigation, but may prove to a justifiable homicide, Rape said.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
