Fatal shooting called accidental, two charged

Two people are charged in a fatal shooting early Thursday morning that police say resulted from playing with a gun.
Officers were called to a home at 506 S. 3rd St. about 12:48 a.m. regarding a shooting, said Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson.
Edward McKellar, 43, suffered a gunshot to the head and was pronounced dead.
Jemarcus Dwayne Duncan, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and wreckless conduct. Reginald Haulcombe Taylor, 34, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.
According to a release, the investigation revealed the three men were playing with a gun that they thought was not loaded. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
A section of 3rd Street in front of the home was completely blocked off Thursday morning as evidence was gathered at the scene.
The shooting is the city’s third homicide in a week. Two men were killed March 2 in a shooting at Jus One More nightclub. No one has been arrested although hundreds of people were in the building at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
